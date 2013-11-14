ISTANBUL Nov 14 Turkish banking sector loan
growth was expected to slow in the fourth quarter, Turkish
Banking Association General Secretary Ekrem Keskin said on
Thursday.
"The banking watchdog BDDK and the central bank signals show
that the pace of loan growth will slow in the fourth quarter,"
Keskin told reporters.
"Recent additional steps are pulling down banking sector
profit," he also said.
The country last month introduced measures to control
rampant consumer loan growth and lift its domestic savings rate
from historic lows, another front in its battle to reduce a
gaping current account deficit.
The regulations introduced by the BDDK banking watchdog
focus on trying to curb debt-financed consumption by making
credit card loans more costly for lenders and tightening
spending limits for consumers.
Turkey has seen explosive consumption-led growth over the
past decade, with per capita wealth almost tripling in nominal
terms, but its low savings rate and huge energy deficit have
made it heavily dependent on volatile foreign capital flows.
Consumer loan growth ran at around 24.6 percent in the first
nine months of the year, well above the central bank's 15
percent reference rate, while the savings rate dwindled to
record lows of 12.6 percent of output.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Birsen Altayli, Writing by Seda
Sezer; editing by Patrick Graham)