ISTANBUL Nov 14 Turkish banking sector loan growth was expected to slow in the fourth quarter, Turkish Banking Association General Secretary Ekrem Keskin said on Thursday.

"The banking watchdog BDDK and the central bank signals show that the pace of loan growth will slow in the fourth quarter," Keskin told reporters.

"Recent additional steps are pulling down banking sector profit," he also said.

The country last month introduced measures to control rampant consumer loan growth and lift its domestic savings rate from historic lows, another front in its battle to reduce a gaping current account deficit.

The regulations introduced by the BDDK banking watchdog focus on trying to curb debt-financed consumption by making credit card loans more costly for lenders and tightening spending limits for consumers.

Turkey has seen explosive consumption-led growth over the past decade, with per capita wealth almost tripling in nominal terms, but its low savings rate and huge energy deficit have made it heavily dependent on volatile foreign capital flows.

Consumer loan growth ran at around 24.6 percent in the first nine months of the year, well above the central bank's 15 percent reference rate, while the savings rate dwindled to record lows of 12.6 percent of output. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Birsen Altayli, Writing by Seda Sezer; editing by Patrick Graham)