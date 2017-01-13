Mexico cenbank hikes shouldn't affect growth expectations-Carstens
MEXICO CITY, May 30 The Mexican central bank's multiple interest rate hikes should not affect growth expectations, the bank's governor Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday.
ANKARA Jan 13 Turkey's banking watchdog BDDK said on Friday the Bank of China had received permission to open a deposit bank with Turkish lira funding in exchange for $300 million.
In a statement, the BDDK said the Bank of China had brought the "necessary capital" and would apply to start functioning shortly. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Birsen Altayli; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
MEXICO CITY, May 30 The Mexican central bank's multiple interest rate hikes should not affect growth expectations, the bank's governor Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South African hotel and casino operator Tsogo Sun said on Tuesday its chief executive Marcel von Aulock would resign at the end of June after six years at the helm.