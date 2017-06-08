ANKARA, June 8 The general manager of Turkey's Ziraat Participation Bank, the Islamic lending arm of state-run Ziraat Bank, will take over as head of another state-owned bank, Halkbank, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Osman Arslan will take the top position at Halkbank following an up-coming board meeting, the sources said.

They also said Mehmet Emin Ozcan, the governor of the Turkish Cypriot central bank, would assume the position of general manager at Turkey's Vakifbank.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)