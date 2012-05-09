ISTANBUL May 9 The Turkish banking sector's net profit rose 11.9 percent to 6.124 billion lira ($3.45 billion) during the first quarter this year from the same period from a year ago, banking regulator data showed on Wednesday.

Banking sector loans rose 23.9 percent to 699 billion lira at the end of the same period, Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) data showed.

($1 = 1.7774 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay)