BRIEF-Roma Group says Yue Kwai Wa Ken ceased to act as chairman
* Cheung Wai Bun Charles, J.P. has been appointed as an executive director and chairman of board
ISTANBUL Jan 8 Turkish banking profits rose 19 percent to 21.8 billion lira ($12.3 billion) in the first 11 months of the year, the Banking Regulations and Supervision Agency (BDDK) said on Tuesday.
Asssets at Turkish lenders rose 10 percent to 1.34 trillion lira in the period, the BDDK also said.
($1 = 1.78 lira) (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
