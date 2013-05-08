EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
ISTANBUL May 8 The Turkish banking sector's net profit jumped 16.3 percent year-on-year to 6.95 billion lira ($3.9 billion) in the first quarter, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Wednesday.
The sector's loans rose 4.9 percent to 833.5 billion lira during the same period, watchdog data showed. ($1 = 1.7968 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has