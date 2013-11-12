ISTANBUL Nov 12 The Turkish banking sector's net profit jumped 16.2 percent year-on-year to 19.85 billion lira ($9.7 billion) in the first nine months of the year, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Tuesday.

The sector's loans rose 24.6 percent from the end of last year to 990.4 billion lira at the end of September, watchdog data showed.

($1 = 2.0433 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)