ISTANBUL Jan 7 The Turkish banking sector's net profit rose 6.8 percent year-on-year to 23.3 billion lira ($10.73 billion) in the first eleven months of the year, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Tuesday.

The sector's loans rose 30.4 percent from the end of last year to 1 trillion lira at the end of November, watchdog data showed. ($1 = 2.1716 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)