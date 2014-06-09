ISTANBUL, June 9 The Turkish banking sector's net profit fell 16 percent year-on-year to 7.63 billion lira ($3.67 billion) in the first four months of the year, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Monday.

The sector's loans rose 28 percent from the end of last year to 1.09 trillion lira at the end of April, watchdog data showed. ($1 = 2.0790 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)