ISTANBUL Aug 8 The Turkish banking sector's net profit fell 8.4 percent year-on-year to 12.5 billion lira ($5.79 billion) in the first half of the year, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Friday.

The sector's loans stood at 1.12 trillion lira at the end of the first half from the end of last year, watchdog data showed.

(1 US dollar = 2.1588 Turkish lira) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Ece Toksabay)