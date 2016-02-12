BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
ISTANBUL Feb 12 Turkey's banking sector could see profits increase by 30 percent this year, presidential adviser Yigit Bulut said on Friday in a live interview with state television.
The number differed sharply with a forecast of a 10 percent rise from the head of the Banks Association of Turkey. Profits at Turkish banks rose 6 percent in 2015, according to the state Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency.
On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, the government's economy czar, said non-performing loans may be somewhat high this year. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by David Dolan)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing