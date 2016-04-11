BRIEF-Citadel confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for FY 2017
* Confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for the 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, April 11 Turkish banks' total loans rose by 12 percent at a fixed exchange rate to 1.54 trillion lira ($541.62 billion) at the end of the first quarter, the banking association said on Monday.
Deposits at Turkish banks rose 9 percent in the same period, the Banks Association of Turkey (TBB) said. ($1 = 2.84 lira) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.