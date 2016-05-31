ISTANBUL May 31 Turkish banks' combined net profit rose to 10.97 billion lira ($3.7 billion) in the January-April period from 8.29 billion a year earlier, data from the banking watchdog showed on Tuesday.

The BDDK said banks' assets at the end of 2.4 trillion lira, up from 2.2 trillion a year earlier. Loans totalled 1.52 trillion lira at end-April, up from 1.36 trillion a year earlier, it said.

Non-performing loans stood at 3.36 percent, from 2.85 percent a year earlier, it said. ($1 = 2.9523 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)