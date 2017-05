ISTANBUL Jan 30 Net profit across the Turkish banking sector rose to 37.53 billion lira ($9.85 billion) in 2016 from 26.05 billion a year earlier, the BDDK banking watchdog said on Monday.

Total assets rose to 2.73 trillion lira last year from 2.36 trillion in 2015, the BDDK said.

($1 = 3.8083 liras) (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Nick Tattersall)