BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
ISTANBUL, March 29 Net profit at Turkish banks rose 85 percent in January-February from the same period a year earlier, data from Turkey's BDDK banking regulator showed on Wednesday.
Turkish lenders, which include Isbank, Garanti and Akbank, posted net profits of 8.45 billion lira ($2.32 billion), the data showed, compared with 4.56 billion lira a year earlier.
($1 = 3.6448 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.