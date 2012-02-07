BRIEF-Maoye International announces disposal of Ping An shares
* Group is expected to recognise a gain of approximately RMB33 million as a result of disposal
ISTANBUL Feb 7 The Turkish banking sector's profit fell 10.3 percent in 2011 to 19.8 billion Turkish lira ($11.3 billion) from 22.1 billion a year ago, the head of the banking regulator told Reuters on Tuesday.
Banking sector loans rose 21.6 percent to 683 billion lira in the same period, Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) Chairman Tevfik Bilgin said.
Bilgin also said "cautious optimism" should be the common point in expectations and forecasts regarding the sector in 2012.
($1 = 1.7587 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Bahrain's Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed the sovereign's Long Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'. The issue ratings on Bahrain's senior unsecured foreign and local currency long-term bonds have been affirmed at 'BB+'. The ratings on the sukuk trust certificates issued by CBB International Sukuk Company 5 have also been affirmed at 'BB+