ISTANBUL, Jan 8 Turkish bank lending grew 16 percent last year as the central bank attempted a delicate balancing act to reinvigorate domestic demand while keeping some control over rampant credit growth.

Loans at Turkish banks reached 805.68 billion lira ($453 billion) in 2012, the Banking Regulations and Supervision Agency (BDDK) said on Tuesday.

The central bank has used a complex mix of policy tools to support demand while trying to stop rapid loan growth getting out of control and stoking inflation.

The agency also released figures on profits and other data at Turkish lenders in the first 11 months of the year.

Combined profits jumped 19 percent to 21.8 billion lira between January and November, the BDDK said.

Assets rose 10 percent to 1.34 trillion lira in the period, while loans grew 15 percent to 774.7 billion lira, it said.

The data also showed the sector's capital adequacy ratio at 17.4 percent, up 1 percentage point from the same period a year ago. The BDDK said the banking sector's Tier II issues helped increase the ratio.

The volume of non-performing loans at Turkey's banks also increased by 27 percent, the BDDK said. ($1 = 1.78 lira) (Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)