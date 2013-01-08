* Profits up 19 pct
* Tier II issues help capital adequacy ratio
* NPL up 27.1 pct
ISTANBUL, Jan 8 Turkish bank lending grew 16
percent last year as the central bank attempted a delicate
balancing act to reinvigorate domestic demand while keeping some
control over rampant credit growth.
Loans at Turkish banks reached 805.68 billion lira ($453
billion) in 2012, the Banking Regulations and Supervision Agency
(BDDK) said on Tuesday.
The central bank has used a complex mix of policy tools to
support demand while trying to stop rapid loan growth getting
out of control and stoking inflation.
The agency also released figures on profits and other data
at Turkish lenders in the first 11 months of the year.
Combined profits jumped 19 percent to 21.8 billion lira
between January and November, the BDDK said.
Assets rose 10 percent to 1.34 trillion lira in the period,
while loans grew 15 percent to 774.7 billion lira, it said.
The data also showed the sector's capital adequacy ratio at
17.4 percent, up 1 percentage point from the same period a year
ago. The BDDK said the banking sector's Tier II issues helped
increase the ratio.
The volume of non-performing loans at Turkey's banks also
increased by 27 percent, the BDDK said.
($1 = 1.78 lira)
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)