ISTANBUL Oct 21 The Turkish banking sector's profits are expected to increase 12 percent year-on-year in 2016, Turkish Banks' Association Chairman Huseyin Aydin said on Wednesday.

He told a meeting attended by bank executives in Istanbul that the association had more positive expectations for 2016 once elections and uncertainty over U.S. Federal Reserve policy are out of the way.