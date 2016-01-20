* Turkish banks well capitalised after 2001 crisis
* Face Basel III on top of existing tighter regulations
* Likely to refrain from big expansion this year
* May push growth through digital platforms
By Ebru Tuncay
ISTANBUL, Jan 20 Turkish banks may put expansion
on hold in 2016 despite years of economic growth, industry
analysts told Reuters this week, putting off opening new
branches or hiring staff as tougher regulations squeeze profits
and excess capital.
After weathering their own banking crisis in 2001, Turkish
lenders were well capitalised compared to emerging market
rivals. The highly competitive sector has also been targeted by
foreign lenders like Spain's BBVA and Italy's
UniCredit, although some, such as HSBC, have
struggled.
Turkey's banks have benefited as a young and fast-growing
population has spurred economic expansion and consumer spending.
But the industry's growth slowed over the last five years amid
measures to rein in consumption.
In March, lenders will feel more pain when the Basel III
global regulations are introduced, forcing banks to hold more
regulatory capital.
"For most of the banks, preserving capital adequacy ratios
has become more important than growth," said Aykut Ahlatcioglu,
a banking analyst at Oyak Invest.
"Considering annual population and economic growth, banks
may be expected to hire more personnel and open more branches.
But banks do not foresee such hirings or new branches, despite
expecting growth."
The sector's return on equity, a measure of profitability,
has fallen to 10 percent from 19 percent over the last five
years. The regulations introduced five years ago - including
higher reserve requirements - cost the sector an estimated 35
billion lira ($11.5 billion).
Soon, Basel III rules will put more pressure on capital
adequacy ratios, a measure of financial health, giving banks
less capital to play with.
Turkish banks' average capital adequacy ratios fell to 15.5
percent as of November 2015 from 19 percent in 2010. Basel III
could shave another 1-2 percent off, estimates Hasan Kilic of
Deloitte.
TURNING TO DIGITAL
Many banks like Garanti, Turkey's second-largest
listed bank, have announced growth projections for 2016 but are
not hiring new personnel or opening new branches.
Akbank, the third-largest listed bank, cut around
100 branches last year, although it plans no further cuts.
Islamic lender Turkiye Finans, which is not listed, also
does not plan to open new branches in 2016.
Instead, banks are turning to less capital-intensive digital
technology to boost growth, said Oyak Invest's Ahlatcioglu.
Turkey's competitive retail banking sector already appeals
to its young, tech-savvy demographic through sophisticated
services like biometric ATMs, multiple currency accounts and the
ability to send money overseas through mobile phones.
State-owned Ziraat, one of Turkey's biggest lenders, has
started focusing on digital banking, and top private lender
Isbank is following suit.
The Banks Association of Turkey data shows 43.4 million
internet banking users in the country as of September 2015, up
from 34.5 million at the same period in 2014.
($1 = 3.0538 liras)
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan and Katharine
Houreld)