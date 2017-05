ISTANBUL Jan 21 A change to Turkey's banking regulation on risk weighting is not expected to impact profitability directly and instead will boost capital adequacy ratios and lending potential, the general manager of Garanti Bank said on Thursday.

Turkey's banking regulator this week said risk weighting for consumer loans and mortgages had been reduced, a move that was seen as positive for the sector. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)