BRIEF-Stellar Capital Partners says Charles Pettit to resign as CEO
* Charles Pettit notified board of his intention to resign as Chief Executive Officer and a director effective August 31
ANKARA Nov 21 The Turkish Competition Board has decided to launch an investigation into 12 banks over complaints about the setting of interest rates on housing and consumer loans, the board's chairman Nurettin Kaldirimci told Reuters on Monday.
In a statement, the Competition Board named the banks under investigation as Akbank, Denizbank, Finansbank, HSBC, ING, TEB , Garanti, Halk Bank, Isbank , Vakifbank, Yapi Kredi and Ziraat.
The banking index was down 2 percent, slightly underperforming the main Istanbul index which was down 1.8 percent. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
LONDON, June 14 Shareholders to German packaging company Kloeckner Pentaplast are set for a €426m dividend payout as part of a latest €2bn cross-border loan and bond deal that will also refinance existing debt and back its merger with UK peer Linpac, banking sources said.