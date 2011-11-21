ANKARA Nov 21 The Turkish Competition Board has decided to launch an investigation into 12 banks over complaints about the setting of interest rates on housing and consumer loans, the board's chairman Nurettin Kaldirimci told Reuters on Monday.

In a statement, the Competition Board named the banks under investigation as Akbank, Denizbank, Finansbank, HSBC, ING, TEB , Garanti, Halk Bank, Isbank , Vakifbank, Yapi Kredi and Ziraat.

The banking index was down 2 percent, slightly underperforming the main Istanbul index which was down 1.8 percent. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)