By Orhan Coskun

ANKARA, Nov 21 The Turkish Competition Board has decided to launch an investigation into 12 banks over complaints of anti-competitive behaviour in setting loan rates, the board's chairman Nurettin Kaldirimci told Reuters on Monday.

The banking index, which opened lower in line with the main index before the probe was announced, was down 2 percent at 1015 GMT, underperforming the main ISE 100 index which was down 1.63 percent.

In a statement, the board named the banks as Akbank , Denizbank, Finansbank, HSBC , ING, TEB, Garanti, Halk Bank, Isbank, Vakifbank, Yapi Kredi and state-owned Ziraat Bank.

Kaldirimci said the investigation may be completed within one year.

"We decided to open an investigation after a preliminary assessment of complaints about loan rates," he said.

"It is not a matter of the banks definitely being punished. We have opened the investigation to analyse the subject better," he added.

An equity analyst from a portfolio company said the announcement added to downward pressure on banks which were already hit by euro zone woes and with Italy's UniCredit set to make a 7.5 billion euro ($10 billion)capital increase.

"This situation is creating price pressure on the whole of the banking system. Under the impact of this latest news, domestically the banking index fell further than the industrial index," said the analyst, who declined to be named.

In March, the Competition Board fined Akbank, Garanti, Isbank, Vakfbank, Yap Kredi, Denizbank and Finansbank a total 72.3 million lira in March over anti-competitive practices. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Additional reporting by Seltem Iyigun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Simon Camern-Moore)