BRIEF-Fransabank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
ISTANBUL May 11 New players must enter the Islamic banking market in Turkey for the sector to reach its target of 15 percent of the country's banking business by 2023, a banking regulator said on Wednesday.
Without new entrants, this target will be difficult to achieve, Mehmet Ali Akben, chairman of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, told a meeting of the Participation Banks Association of Turkey. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
CHICAGO, May 18 Delaying your Social Security benefit as long as possible is a great way to boost retirement income, but the strategy comes with one built-in downside. Most seniors enroll in Medicare at 65, but those who are not yet receiving Social Security run the risk of much larger annual increases in their Part B premiums.