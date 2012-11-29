* Bank leverage on the radar
* Steps aim to prevent overheating
* Seen as precautionary measure
By Seltem Iyigun and Seda Sezer
ISTANBUL, Nov 28 Turkey's central bank is
considering setting up an early warning system to avert the risk
of cheap foreign borrowing feeding a credit bubble, according to
a central bank document seen by Reuters.
It may consider imposing stricter reserve requirements on
banks deemed too highly leveraged from 2014 if it sees such
problems developing, the document shows.
The central bank has been performing a delicate balancing
act this year, trying to reinvigorate a slowing economy while
preventing loan growth fu elled in part by a surge in global
liquidity fro m getting out of control and stoking inflation.
Expectations that Turkey could soon join benchmark
investment grade bond indexes, if a second ratings agency
follows Fitch's upgrade earlier this month, has increased the
risk of destabilising inflows of foreign cash.
According to a presentation sent to Turkish banks and seen
by Reuters, the central bank is considering imposing higher
required reserve ratios on banks whose leverage ratio - a
measure of their capital against total assets - is 3 percent or
below.
The aim would be to ensure that banks are funding loan
growth from deposits, rather than building up a dangerous
dependency on the cheap money that major central banks in the
United States and elsewhere have been injecting to try to
reinvigorate their economies.
Turkey's last banking crisis in 2001, in which its currency
weakened so sharply that Turks needed 1.65 million lira to buy a
single dollar, prompted the country to recapitalise its banks
and introduce tighter regulations.
Banking sources said the central bank would monitor lenders
during next year and would start applying the higher ratios in
2014 if any bank appeared to be too highly levered, part of an
early warning system to guard against overheating.
"This is a new tool ... The central bank is signalling to
banks that it wants them to have a high leverage ratio as it
expects an expansion in their assets in the period ahead," one
of the banking sources said.
"The central bank is asking banks to increase their lending
by strengthening their capital but not by borrowing. It just
doesn't want to see a loan expansion based on borrowing. All
banks will have to be on their guard," he said.
According to the presentation, the central bank may add 1-2
percentage points onto its reserve requirement ratio for banks
with a leverage ratio below around 3 percent from 2014, and
potentially below 5 percent by 2016.
It currently applies a required reserve ratio of 11 percent
on banks' lira deposits with a maturity of up to 3 months.
FOREIGN BORROWING BOOMS
In its bi-annual financial stability report, released on
Thursday, the central bank hinted at an increased focus on bank
leverage, saying stronger ratios were "important for the
establishment and sustainability of financial stability".
"For us the big picture is important - loan growth and how
this loan growth is financed, how much through deposit growth
and how much with non-core liabilities," Turalay Kenc, who sits
on the central bank's monetary policy committee, told Reuters at
a conference in Istanbul this month.
Turkish banks are on track to issue around $8.5 billion in
foreign bonds this year, more than double their borrowing abroad
last year. The surge is likely to continue in 2013, particularly
if the country receives another ratings upgrade.
The average leverage ratio among its more than 40 banks is
7.6 percent, though some are more highly levered than others.
Only one has a leverage ratio of below 3 percent.
"Currently we are talking about 12-13 banks in the whole
sector with a leverage ratio below or at five percent. The major
banks are way above this," a second banking source said.
"The central bank would ask them to adjust their borrowing
and loan growth ... or face a penalty. So they have a strong
interest in increasing their leverage ratio."
Turkish banks have been borrowing dollars at rates as low as
1.5 percent on the repo market and parking them with the central
bank as reserves, while lending lira to consumers at interest
rates of up to 10 percent.
The central bank has managed to reduce annual loan growth to
around 15 percent so far in 2012, from 29.5 percent last year
and 34 percent in 2010, by gradually increasing banks' funding
costs and thereby draining liquidity.
While it wants a certain level of loan growth to stimulate
flagging domestic demand, too sharp an expansion would stoke
inflation, increase Turkey's import bill and widen an already
gaping current account deficit, its main economic weakness.
"There's nothing wrong with the current trend, but they're
being cautious. They want to position the banking sector better
against capital inflows," the first source said.
Turkey's current account deficit stood at $77 billion, 10
percent of output, in 2011. The government expects it to fall to
$60.7 billion in 2013. Inflation stood at 7.8 percent in
October, far above the bank's year-end target of five percent.
(Editing by Nick Tattersall/Ruth Pitchford)