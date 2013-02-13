UPDATE 9-Trump abandons global climate pact; allies voice dismay
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds negative reaction from Apple, Disney CEOs)
ANKARA Feb 13 Turkish banking sector loans grew 16.4 percent in 2012, banking watchdog (BDDK) chairman Mukim Oztekin said on Wednesday.
Oztekin told a press conference in Ankara that the sector's capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.9 percent in 2012.
(Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds negative reaction from Apple, Disney CEOs)
* Unit, entered into provisional agreement with purchaser, an executive director and chairman of Co for purchase of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: