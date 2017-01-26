ANKARA Jan 26 Turkey's public banks should forego profits and not recall some problematic loans to help the economy, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Thursday.

"We want the banks, especially public banks, to make sacrifices from their profits by giving up practices such as calling back credits to help the private sector," Kurtulmus told an interview broadcast live on TGRT news channel. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)