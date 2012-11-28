ISTANBUL Nov 28 A dozen Turkish banks under
investigation for alleged collusion in setting loan rates have
one month to submit their final defence to the country's
competition regulator, sources close to the investigation said.
Turkey's Competition Board said last November it had
launched an investigation into complaints of anti-competitive
behaviour by the banks and that the probe would likely last one
year.
"The banks will have to present their last written defence
at this stage," one of the sources, who declined to be named,
told Reuters on Tuesday. "They have a period of one month. They
could get an extension if the banks ask for it."
The banks could face a maximum fine of up to 10 percent of
total revenue if found guilty of collusion, although the
regulator has never before imposed the maximum punishment in
previous such cases.
The regulator has named the banks as: Akbank,
Denizbank, Finansbank, HSBC, ING
, TEB, Garanti, Halkbank
, Isbank, Vakifbank, Yapi Kredi
and state-owned Ziraat Bank.
Garanti Chief Executive Officer Ergun Ozen declined to
comment. Officials from the other banks could either not
immediately be reached or had no immediate comment.
Competition Board chairman Nurettin Kaldirimci told Reuters
in August that a verdict in the probe was due at the beginning
of next year.
In a separate case last year, the board fined Akbank,
Garanti, Isbank, Vakifbank, Yapi Kredi, Denizbank and Finansbank
a total of 72 million lira ($40 million) over anti-competitive
practices.
($1=1.7959 Turkish liras)
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Mike
Nesbit)