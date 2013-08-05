BRIEF-Brompton Split Banc Corp. announces intention to implement class A share split
* Brompton Split Banc Corp. announces intention to implement a class A share split and concurrent preferred share private placement
ISTANBUL Aug 5 The Turkish banking sector's net profit jumped 19.7 percent year-on-year to 13.86 billion lira ($7.2 billion) in the first half of the year, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Monday.
The sector's loans rose 15.9 percent from the end of last year to 921.2 billion lira at the end of June, watchdog data showed. ($1 = 1.9255 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Fitch says growing trend in digitization of mortgage application process should continue in U.S. over long term Source text for Eikon:
* Says initial public offering of 12.4 mln common shares priced at $6.50/shr Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: