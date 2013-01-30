ISTANBUL Jan 30 Turkish banking sector net profit is expected to have risen around 18 percent in 2012, Turkish banking association general secretary Ekrem Keskin said on Wednesday.

The Turkish banking watchdog BDDK said early in January the banking sector's profits jumped 19 percent to 21.8 billion lira between January and November.

