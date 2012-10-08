ISTANBUL Oct 8 The Turkish banking sector's net profit in the first eight months of the year rose 19.4 percent year-on-year to 15.19 billion lira ($8.4 billion), data from the banking regulator showed on Monday.

Banking sector loans increased 15.9 percent to 748.8 billion lira at the end of the January-August period, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) figures showed.

($1 = 1.8051 Turkish liras)