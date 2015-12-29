(Changes profit rise percentage to 5.6 percent from 12.6 percent)

ANKARA Dec 29 Turkish banks' combined net profit rose 5.6 percent to 23.9 billion lira ($8.22 billion) in the first eleven months of the year, data from the BDDK banking watchdog showed on Tuesday.

The BDDK said bank assets at the end of November stood at 2.35 trillion lira while loans totalled 1.47 trillion lira. ($1 = 2.9093 liras) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ece Toksabay)