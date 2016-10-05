BRIEF-Egypt's Porto Group Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago
ISTANBUL Oct 5 Turkish banks' combined net profit rose 63 percent to 26.55 billion lira ($8.69 billion) in the first eight months of the year, data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency showed on Wednesday.
The watchdog also said assets at the end of August stood at 2.51 trillion lira while loans totalled 1.59 trillion lira. ($1 = 3.06 lira) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)
SYDNEY, May 14 Australia will host diplomats from China, Britain, and dozens of other countries in its tropical north from Sunday, as part of an effort to drum up investment and broaden the economic base of the sparsely populated region.