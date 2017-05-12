ISTANBUL May 12 Turkish banks are expected to see an annual return on equity (ROE) of 18-19 percent, the head of the BDDK banking regulator said on Friday.

Mehmet Ali Akben made the comment at the Turkish Banks' Association general assembly in Istanbul. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Behiye Selin Taner and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)