ISTANBUL May 15 Mehmet Ali Akben has been appointed president of Turkey's banking regulator BDDK, the country's Official Gazette said on Friday.

The decision to appoint Akben was taken on March 30, the Gazette reported without specifying why the announcement was made later. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)