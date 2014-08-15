BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
ISTANBUL Aug 15 Turkish discount retailer BIM on Friday posted a 3.5 percent decline in second-quarter net profit to 87.9 million lira ($40 million) while sales rose to 3.56 billion lira.
BIM had been expected to post a net profit of 106 million lira in the period, according to a Reuters poll of 10 banks and brokerages.
($1 = 2.1726 Turkish lira) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.