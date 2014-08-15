ISTANBUL Aug 15 Turkish discount retailer BIM on Friday posted a 3.5 percent decline in second-quarter net profit to 87.9 million lira ($40 million) while sales rose to 3.56 billion lira.

BIM had been expected to post a net profit of 106 million lira in the period, according to a Reuters poll of 10 banks and brokerages.

