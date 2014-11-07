BRIEF-Nanjing Aolian AE&EA says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Li Guangyin as new CFO to replace Wang Jian who resigns due to change in job role
ISTANBUL Nov 7 Turkish discount retailer BIM on Friday posted a 1.6 percent decline in third-quarter net profit to 115.4 million lira ($51.1 million), while sales rose to 3.75 billion lira.
BIM had been expected to post a net profit of 115 million lira in the period, according to a Reuters poll of 10 banks and brokerages.
($1 = 2.2570 Turkish lira) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Jane Baird)
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016