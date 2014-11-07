ISTANBUL Nov 7 Turkish discount retailer BIM on Friday posted a 1.6 percent decline in third-quarter net profit to 115.4 million lira ($51.1 million), while sales rose to 3.75 billion lira.

BIM had been expected to post a net profit of 115 million lira in the period, according to a Reuters poll of 10 banks and brokerages.

($1 = 2.2570 Turkish lira) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Jane Baird)