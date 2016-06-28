Ford to invest $350 mln in Livonia transmission plant in Michigan
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.
ISTANBUL, June 28 Turkish police were evacuating Istanbul's Ataturk Airport on Tuesday, a police official at the scene told Reuters, after suicide bombers blew themselves up at the entrance to the airport, killing at least 10 people and wounding many more.
The two suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance to the city's main airport, officials and witnesses said.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan)
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.
WASHINGTON, May 19 President Donald Trump plans to propose $200 billion in infrastructure spending over 10 years, an amount the administration hopes will encourage another $800 billion in infrastructure investment by the private sector, a White House official said on Friday.