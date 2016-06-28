ISTANBUL, June 28 Turkish police were evacuating Istanbul's Ataturk Airport on Tuesday, a police official at the scene told Reuters, after suicide bombers blew themselves up at the entrance to the airport, killing at least 10 people and wounding many more.

The two suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance to the city's main airport, officials and witnesses said.

