ISTANBUL Oct 14 Two rockets were fired at a fishing company's shop in the southern Turkish resort province of Antalya on Friday but did not cause any casualties, Dogan news agency reported.

It said the rockets were fired from a mountainous area at the highway between the city of Antalya and the resort town of Kemer. Ambulances and special forces police were sent to the area, it added. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Daren Butler)