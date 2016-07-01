ISTANBUL, July 1 Turkish police detained 11
foreigners suspected of being members of an Islamic State cell
in Istanbul linked to the suicide bombers who staged the attack
this week at Istanbul's main airport, broadcaster Haberturk said
on its website on Friday.
The arrests in the dawn raid, by a counter-terror police
squad in the Basaksehir district on the European side of the
city, brought the number of people detained in the investigation
to 24, it said.
A police spokesman could not confirm the report, which was
also carried by other media.
Three suspected Islamic State suicide bombers killed 44
people in a gun and bomb attack at Istanbul's main airport on
Tuesday, the deadliest in a string of attacks in Turkey this
year. The suspected suicide bombers were Russian, Uzbek and
Kyrgyz nationals, a Turkish government official said on
Thursday.
(Writing by Daren Butler, Editing by David Dolan)