A traffic police officer controls the traffic, with a building which was damaged during Sunday's suicide bomb attack in the background, in Ankara, Turkey March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Carnations are placed at the site of Sunday's suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Mother of Zeynep Basak Gulsoy (C), one of the victim of Sunday's suicide bomb attack, mourns next to her daughter's coffin during a funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A relative of Zeynep Basak Gulsoy, one of the victims of Sunday's suicide bomb attack, mourns next to her coffin during a funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Relatives and friends pray during a funeral ceremony for victims of Sunday's suicide bomb attack, in Ankara, Turkey March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA A female member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) carried out the bombing in central Ankara on Sunday, Turkey's interior ministry said on Tuesday.

The Turkish national, 1992-born attacker had joined the PKK in 2013, and was later trained by the Syrian Kurdish militant group YPG, the statement said.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)