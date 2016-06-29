BRIEF-Ecopetrol announces non-filing of annual report on form 20-f for year-end 2016
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016
ISTANBUL, June 29 All three suicide bombers in an attack on Istanbul's main airport on Tuesday opened fire before blowing themselves up, according to initial findings, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.
Yildirim also told reporters at the airport that there were likely to be foreigners among the 36 people killed. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016
* Stock markets jittery near multi-year highs, nervous over U.S. * Currencies mostly ease slightly, zloty a touch firmer * Polish central bank seen keeping interest rates on hold * Some expectations for more hawkish comments after good GDP data By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 17 Risk aversion in global markets mostly weakened Central European stocks and currencies on Wednesday, although Polish government bonds firmed after the size of an auction was cut and ahea