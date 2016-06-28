ISTANBUL, June 29 Suicide bomb attackers targeting Istanbul's main international airport on Tuesday killed 28 people, the provincial governor was quoted as saying by NTV news channel, raising the initial death toll from 10.

The governor also said that authorities believe three suicide bombers attacked Ataturk Airport, Europe's third-busiest, because there were three separate explosions, according to NTV. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan)