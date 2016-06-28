Ford to invest $350 mln in Livonia transmission plant in Michigan
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.
ISTANBUL, June 28 Suicide bomb attacks on Tuesday at Istanbul's main Ataturk Airport wounded 60 people, six of them seriously, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
Ten people were killed when two suicide bombers opened fire, then blew themselves up at the main international airport in Istanbul, Europe's third-busiest. Officials initially said 20 people were hurt. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan)
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.
WASHINGTON, May 19 President Donald Trump plans to propose $200 billion in infrastructure spending over 10 years, an amount the administration hopes will encourage another $800 billion in infrastructure investment by the private sector, a White House official said on Friday.