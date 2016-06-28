Ford to invest $350 mln in Livonia transmission plant in Michigan
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.
ISTANBUL, June 29 A total of 31 people were killed and 147 more wounded in Tuesday's attack on Istanbul's main international airport, broadcaster HaberTurk said, citing Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag.
Three suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up in the main international airport in Istanbul on Tuesday, killing 28 people and wounding dozens more, the provincial governor and witnesses said. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)
WASHINGTON, May 19 President Donald Trump plans to propose $200 billion in infrastructure spending over 10 years, an amount the administration hopes will encourage another $800 billion in infrastructure investment by the private sector, a White House official said on Friday.