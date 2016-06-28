ISTANBUL, June 29 A total of 31 people were killed and 147 more wounded in Tuesday's attack on Istanbul's main international airport, broadcaster HaberTurk said, citing Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag.

Three suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up in the main international airport in Istanbul on Tuesday, killing 28 people and wounding dozens more, the provincial governor and witnesses said. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)