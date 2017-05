A police officer gestures as he walks at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency

ISTANBUL Turkish officials have received reports that 20 or 21 people were killed in a bomb attack that targeted buses carrying military personnel in the capital Ankara, Health Minister Mehmet Muezzinoglu said on Wednesday.

Muezzinoglu, who was speaking to reporters in comments broadcast live on television, said 61 people were wounded.

