ANKARA Four Turkish police officers were killed and around 20 people were wounded in a car bomb attack on Thursday in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeastern city of Diyarbakir, a government official said.

A security source said earlier that the attack targeted a minibus carrying members of the police special forces. Diyarbakir, the largest city in the southeast, has been hit by waves of violence in fighting between the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and security forces.

