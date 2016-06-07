Fire engines stand beside a Turkish police bus which was targeted in a bomb attack in a central Istanbul district, Turkey, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL A car bomb attack on a Turkish police bus killed 11 people, seven of them police officers, in the central Istanbul district of Vezneciler on Tuesday, Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin told reporters near the scene.

He said 36 people were wounded in the attack and three of them were in a critical condition.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)