An armored police vehicle and an ambulance are parked in front of the Hagia Sophia museum as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits the site of Tuesday's suicide bomb attack at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul, Turkey January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL A Turkish court on Sunday heard preliminary charges against 16 Syrian nationals detained in connection with a suicide bomb attack that killed 10 German tourists in Turkey's largest city last week, media said.

A prosecutor has asked the court to remand the suspects, who are accused of belonging to Islamic State, to custody pending formal charges and a trial, Vatan newspaper reported.

A Saudi-born Syrian walked into a group of German tourists in Sultanahmet, Istanbul's historic heart, and blew himself up on Jan. 12. Fifteen people were also wounded.

It was the fourth bomb attack since June that Turkey has blamed on Islamic State, active in neighbouring Syria and Iraq.

It was not clear when three Russian men who were also detained this week would appear in court.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Ros Russell)