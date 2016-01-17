(Updates with arrests)

ISTANBUL Jan 17 A Turkish court on Sunday remanded in custody 10 Syrian nationals detained in connection with a suicide bomb attack blamed on Islamic State that killed 10 German tourists in Turkey's largest city last week, media said.

The suspects are accused of premeditated murder and belonging to a terrorist organisation and will be jailed pending formal charges and a trial, CNN Turk television said. The prosecutor alleged they had direct links with the bomber.

A Saudi-born Syrian walked into a group of German tourists in Sultanahmet, Istanbul's historic heart, and blew himself up on Jan. 12. Fifteen people were also wounded.

It was the fourth bomb attack since June that Turkey has blamed on Islamic State, active in neighbouring Syria and Iraq.

The Istanbul court released six detainees due to a lack of sufficient evidence, CNN Turk also said.

It was not clear whether three Russian men who were also detained this week would appear in court. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Ralph Boulton)