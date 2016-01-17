(Updates with arrests)
ISTANBUL Jan 17 A Turkish court on Sunday
remanded in custody 10 Syrian nationals detained in connection
with a suicide bomb attack blamed on Islamic State that killed
10 German tourists in Turkey's largest city last week, media
said.
The suspects are accused of premeditated murder and
belonging to a terrorist organisation and will be jailed pending
formal charges and a trial, CNN Turk television said. The
prosecutor alleged they had direct links with the bomber.
A Saudi-born Syrian walked into a group of German tourists
in Sultanahmet, Istanbul's historic heart, and blew himself up
on Jan. 12. Fifteen people were also wounded.
It was the fourth bomb attack since June that Turkey has
blamed on Islamic State, active in neighbouring Syria and Iraq.
The Istanbul court released six detainees due to a lack of
sufficient evidence, CNN Turk also said.
It was not clear whether three Russian men who were also
detained this week would appear in court.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Ralph Boulton)