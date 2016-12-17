ANKARA Dec 17 Turkish authorities have so far detained seven people and are searching for another five in relation to the car bomb attack on a bus that killed 13 soldiers in the central city of Kayseri on Thursday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Speaking at a joint news conference with the health minister, Soylu confirmed that the number of wounded had risen to 56.

Health minister Recep Akdag told the news conference that a large number of the wounded were lightly injured.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; writing by David Dolan; editing by Jason Neely)